CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Plans a Fact-Finding Mission

Congress President Marc Cools said during his exchange of views with the CoE Committee of Ministers on 10 September that the Congress will send a fact-finding mission to Georgia by the end of September.

Cools told the ministers that the calls for establishing the minimum conditions for holding free and fair local elections “remained unheeded” by the Georgian government, and, for the first time since 2001, the Congress was not invited to observe the local elections.

He pointed out the determination of the body to nonetheless “remain active” and to launch a new project of cooperation with NGOs on a local level, on issues of human rights.

