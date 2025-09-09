OSCE/ODIHR ‘Will Not Be In Position’ to Observe Georgia’s Local Elections

Maria Telalian, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), stated that “regrettably, the Georgian authorities’ decision to invite us at such a late stage prevents meaningful observation.” GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had extended the invitation on September 6, less than a month ahead of the local elections slated for October 4.

The OSCE/ODIHR stated that “transparent and credible election observation requires thorough preparation and an ability to access key stages of the election process, in line with our comprehensive methodology,” which can’t be applied within the short time frame. Director Telalian expressed hope to continue cooperating with local civil society organizations.

The leading Georgian election watchdog, ISFED, earlier said it would not deploy its “standard” monitoring mission for the elections, citing “largely unmet” conditions for a free, fair, and competitive vote.

