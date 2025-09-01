Kavelashvili Regrets U.S. Passivity, Suggests ‘Deep State’ Still Calling Shots, in Open Letter to Trump

Georgian Dream-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili wrote an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, where he expresses regret over the passivity of the Trump administration towards Georgia despite “full alignment in values” between the governments, and accuses the “Deep State” of still dominating in the country instead.

In a lengthy, conspiracy-laden letter published on September 1, Kavelashvili warned that passivity raises doubts among Georgians about the sincerity of the administration’s peace efforts in the region, and expressed hope for a change of attitude toward the country.

Kavelashvili starts the letter by expressing “deep respect” towards President Trump and reiterating that resetting relations with the U.S. is “one of the main priorities of the Georgian foreign policy.” He adds that the Biden Administration revoked the strategic partnership with Georgia following Trump’s election and weeks before his inauguration, “within the unfair, harsh and aggressive policy that it pursued towards numerous sovereign states.”

“Against this backdrop, it must again be noted with regret that your administration is not showing due attention to Georgia, which, given the full alignment in values between the governments, comes as a surprise to the Georgian public,” Kavelashvili writes.

According to Kavelashvili, Georgia’s ruling party had discussed, years ago, the very issues on which the Trump administration is now focused. “Yet, despite the identical worldviews, however surprising it may be, sadly, it is not your administration but once again the ‘Deep State’ that is active toward Georgia, which, using traditional harsh methods along the lines of USAID, NED, and other similar organizations, again tries to bring destabilization into Georgia and undermine peace.”

Kavelashvili then notes that, “fortunately,” the Georgian people “stand united like never before” in the fight against the “Deep State,” whose “four attempts at revolution” in Georgia were, according to the GD-elected President, prevented “precisely through wisdom, experience, and principledness” of the Georgian people.

Kavelashvili stresses that Trump has established “close relations” with all of Georgia’s neighbors, pointing to the U.S. brokering of a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, “active cooperation” with Turkey, and adding, “You have restored partnership even with Vladimir Putin.” He says, “But, against this background, your administration says nothing about Georgia, which, as I have already noted, surprises Georgian society.”

“It is said that during the past several months you have changed half of the world,” Kavelashvili says, but adds, “Taking into consideration that your administration does not pay due attention to our country, your passivity raises doubts and questions among the Georgian people about how free and sincere your administration’s actions are in the region in terms of strengthening peace.”

“Georgian society is concerned about the dominance of a war- and unrest-oriented ‘Deep State’ in Georgia, which your administration, unfortunately, watches passively.”

Kavelashvili says he “remains hopeful” that there will be a change in the U.S. administration’s attitude toward Georgia. “It is important that, in the perception of the Georgian people, the United States be associated not with the ‘Deep State,’ but with a strong American president; not with undermining peace and constant attempts at destabilization, but with peace and stability; not with gender and LGBT propaganda, but with respect for traditional values.”

“I personally, as the Georgian president, am ready to fully support the government’s declared goal of restoring the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States from a clean slate and with a specific roadmap,” the GD-elected president says.

“To achieve this, the key condition is for your administration to adopt a fair and generous attitude toward the Georgian state and the Georgian people.”

The letter echoes Georgian Dream members’ continued remarks about the Trump administration’s “absolute silence” toward the Georgian government and comes a day after the European Commission’s deadline for Georgia to meet conditions to retain visa-free travel passed.

“This is an admission of the failure of Ivanishvili’s foreign policy, which has left Georgia strategically unimportant to both the West and the East,” opposition politician Teona Akubardia said, commenting on Kavelashvili’s letter.

In May, GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze penned a largely similar open letter to President Trump and Vice President Vance, lamenting the U.S. president’s “surprising” silence toward the Georgian government, offering to restart relations, and claiming shared values, among others.

In July, before leaving the country after her retirement from diplomatic service, U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan spoke about Kobakhidze’s private letter to the Trump administration, sent before the open letter was published. She described the letter as “threatening,” “insulting,” and “unserious,” and said it was “received extremely poorly in Washington.”

Note: The quotes from the letter are our translation from the original Georgian text.

