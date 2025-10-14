Kavelashvili Grants 70 Pardons

Georgian Dream–elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili has granted 70 pardons on the occasion of Svetitskhovloba, October 14, a national and religious holiday dedicated to the town of Mtskheta and its historic cathedral.

According to Mikheil Kavelashvili’s administration, 42 people were released from non-custodial sentences, 24 from custodial sentences, and the criminal records of four individuals were expunged. The administration, however, did not specify which offenses the pardons applied to.

“The President of Georgia’s exercise of his constitutionally granted exclusive authority is based on the principle of humanism and the interests of the state,” the administration said.

In January, Mikheil Kavelashvili issued an unprecedented mass pardon of 613 inmates – one of his first decisions after taking office – raising questions about the lack of deliberation in the process and allegations of political motives behind it.

