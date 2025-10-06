Georgian Dream Leaders Congratulate Czech Populist Andrej Babis on Election Win

Georgian Dream leaders, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili, have congratulated billionaire populist leader and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on his victory in the Czech parliamentary elections held on October 3-4.

“Congratulations to Andrej Babis and the ANO movement on their victory in the Czech parliamentary elections,” Kobakhidze wrote on X. “Wishing him success in forming a strong and effective government that advances the progress and prosperity of the Czech people. Georgia looks forward to a renewed chapter of partnership and deeper ties between our nations.”

GD-elected President Kavelashvili also praised Babis’ win. “I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to Andrej Babis and the ANO movement on their resounding victory in the Czech parliamentary elections,” he wrote on X. “This achievement represents a significant step forward not only for Czechia but for Europe as a whole. He is a true patriot, and I wish for Czechia to become even stronger and more prosperous under his leadership, all to the benefit of the Czech people. Georgia is eager to strengthen and expand its bilateral ties with the Czech Republic.”

The ruling party’s congratulations to the Czech populist billionaire stand in contrast to its silence toward the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, where President Maia Sandu’s Action and Solidarity Party won the September 28 parliamentary elections amid allegations of serious Russian interference.

“As long as Moldova remains a member of the CIS, we will find it hard to congratulate,” Kobakhidze told reporters on September 29 when pressed to comment. “We will wait until Moldova exits the CIS, and afterward, we will revisit the issue of congratulations.”

Czechia has recently sanctioned five additional Georgian officials, expanding measures it first introduced in January against three senior Interior Ministry officials for what it described as the “brutal repression of protests.”

The Czech parliamentary elections coincided with Georgia’s October 4 local elections, which were held amid a partial opposition boycott, limited credible observation, protests, and repression. Localized unrest broke out in the evening in Tbilisi, when part of a large rally with the stated aim to “peacefully overthrow” the Georgian Dream government, attempted to storm the presidential palace but were dispersed by riot police.

Georgian Dream has not received congratulations from the country’s traditional international partners for its official victory in the local elections, as the ruling party remains largely isolated from the Western political scene following the October 2024 parliamentary elections and a major foreign policy shift away from the European Union in November, which triggered large protests and a repressive crackdown.

