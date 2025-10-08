U.S. Confirms Requesting Meeting With Georgian Ambassador After Kobakhidze Denies Summoning

The U.S. State Department has confirmed it “requested to meet” with Georgian Ambassador Tamar Taliashvili after Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed reports that she had been summoned as “a lie.”

“The U.S. State Department requested to meet with Georgian Ambassador Tamar Taliashvili to convey our objection to statements by Georgian government officials amplifying false media reports, which mischaracterized routine U.S. government financial transfers to former U.S. employees,” the State Department told Netgazeti on October 7.

The State Department also said, “Rather than seeking clarification, senior Georgian government officials chose to amplify those false media reports, generating an atmosphere of harassment and intimidation for past and current U.S. embassy employees.”

The summoning came after remarks by Georgia’s State Security Service Chief Mamuka Mdinaradze, who claimed in a recent TV interview that “the embassy of one country in Thailand” was funding people in Georgia “for anti-Chinese purposes,” but that the funds were used instead to support “radicals against the government for revolutionary purposes.” Identifying the source, he later said, “This is how American taxpayer money is being spent.”

Responding to those claims, the State Department also noted in the recent comment that its Global Financial Service Center in Bangkok “plays a routine yet critical role in disbursing funds all over the world to support U.S. government operations,” adding that the transactions are “routine, transparent, and conducted in full compliance with U.S. and host country laws and regulations.”

Following the initial October 4 reports about Taliashvili’s summoning, Kobakhidze rejected them as “a lie,” saying, “You know that a summons is a diplomatic procedure. She was not summoned even once. She had many meetings, including with the State Department and the State Department representative. As for the communication, this information is classified, and we can’t speak about it.”

Tamar Taliashvili, a former Georgian Dream lawmaker and Georgia’s former permanent representative to the Council of Europe, was appointed as ambassador to the United States in June. She presented her credentials to President Donald Trump in late July.

