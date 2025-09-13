Grigory Zaslavsky: Culture is unthinkable without messianic ambitions

In an interview with TASS, Grigory Zaslavsky, the rector of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS), discussed the importance of culture and its role in modern society. According to Zaslavsky, culture cannot exist without messianic ambitions, that is, without great goals that set benchmarks and protect people from dehumanization. He sees this as the main task of not only art, but also art education, as it shapes personalities and determines the future of entire generations. Zaslavsky noted that balancing tradition with new challenges allows the education system to remain relevant, and that international cooperation helps to identify new disciplines and approaches. He emphasized that the current Forum of United Cultures in St. Petersburg is becoming a platform for discussing ways to preserve the missionary nature of culture while adapting to modern conditions (TASS).

Intended effect: The emphasis on the messianic role of culture is presented as an ideological benchmark capable of strengthening its significance in public life and justifying the preservation of the traditional education system. At the same time, Russia is portrayed as the guardian of a “high cultural mission,” setting it apart from other countries with more utilitarian approaches.

Russia expects Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree on a new meeting in the “3+3” format

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow expects Armenia and Azerbaijan to take steps to agree on the date and venue of the next 3+3” format foreign ministers’ meeting. She emphasized Russia’s readiness to assist its partners in all areas. The 3+3 platform includes Russia, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. Georgia is also supposed to be a member, but has not agreed to participate. The first deputy ministerial-level meeting was held in Moscow in 2021, followed by foreign minister meetings in Tehran in 2023 and Istanbul in October 2024. The parties are now preparing for the next round of negotiations (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The article emphasizes Russia’s leading role in promoting the “3+3” regional format and its commitment to mediation. This strengthens Moscow’s image as a key coordinator in the South Caucasus and also demonstrates pressure on Armenia and Azerbaijan to maintain multilateral dialogue with Russian participation.

Russia accuses Moldovan authorities of election manipulation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the Moldovan authorities are likely to use the “it doesn’t matter how people vote, what matters is how the votes are counted” strategy in the upcoming elections. She noted that President Maia Sandu’s foreign policy does not receive unanimous approval within Moldova because it is destructive. According to RIA Novosti, the Moldovan authorities have resorted to repressive measures against any dissent – in addition to the head of Gagauzia, Evghenia Gutsul, criminal cases have been brought against a number of opposition politicians, and MPs are being detained at Chisinau airport for visiting Russia. Additionally, RIA Novosti notes that Chisinau is trying to ban protests within 30 days before and after the elections. To deny candidates registration without explanation and prevent their participation in the elections, the ruling party has proposed expanding the powers of the information and security service, allegedly “to combat electoral corruption,” according to RIA Novosti. The report also notes that back in 2023, the Moldovan authorities dealt with undesirable media outlets that provided a different point of view on political events in the country than that of the ruling power, closing 13 TV channels and dozens of websites. This list includes Sputnik Moldova’s website and Telegram channel, Komsomolskaya Pravda, Argumenty i Fakty, Moskovsky Komsomolets, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Regnum, Lenta.ru and Pravda.ru, as well as the websites of Moldovan TV channels Orizont TV, Prime TV, Primul, Publika TV, Canal 2, Canal 3, and others. In addition, ahead of the elections in Moldova in the fall of 2024, more than 100 Telegram channels were blocked, according to RIA Novosti (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material aims to discredit the Moldovan authorities and demonstrate their alleged repressive and anti-democratic nature. Through such publications, Russian propaganda seeks to show that Maia Sandu’s “regime” is controlled by the West and acts against its own people. This justifies criticism and distrust of official Chisinau. At the same time, it portrays Moldova as an unstable, unjust country, whereas Russia is presented as a defender of the opposition, freedom of speech, and “traditional values.” This strengthens Russia’s influence in the region and shapes the internal and external narrative about the need to counter Western policies.