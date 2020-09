U.S. and Georgia-led fifth multinational military exercise Noble Partner 2020 with over 2,700 participant military personnel from Georgia, the U.S., the UK, Poland and France was wrapped up at the Vaziani Military Base near the Georgian capital Tbilisi on September 18. The drills took place between September 7 and 18 at the Vaziani Military Airfield, the Vaziani Range, and the Norio Training Base.

