Prosecutor Opens Investigation into Alleged Sabotage, “Assistance to Foreign-Controlled Organizations” Against Georgia

On February 8, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office said it opened an investigation into alleged cases of sabotage and assistance to foreign and foreign-controlled organizations in hostile activities aimed at “undermining Georgia’s state interests.”

The Prosecutor’s investigation was opened under Articles 318 and 319 of the country’s Criminal Code. Article 318 deals with sabotage, including interference with public or private institutions aimed to weaken Georgia and, in aggravated circumstances, damaging, destroying, or rendering unusable infrastructure, mass media, strategic resources, roads, or facilities essential for public safety or order. The offense is punished by five to ten years’ imprisonment. Article 319 covers assisting a foreign country, foreign organization, or foreign-controlled organization in hostile activities aimed at undermining the state interests of Georgia. The offense is punished by seven to 15 years of imprisonment.

The Prosecutor said it had launched an investigation following a complaint from the “United Neutral Georgia” movement, which is known for its pro-government and anti-Western views. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the movement accused both – domestic and foreign actors of engaging in activities that threaten Georgia’s “constitutional order and security.”

The Georgian State Security Service and the Interior Ministry are also involved in the investigation “for a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation,” the prosecutor’s office added.

