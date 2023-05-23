Former Anchor Wins Legal Dispute with Rustavi 2 TV

The Tbilisi City Court has ruled in favor of Diana (Diko) Jojua, former anchor of Rustavi 2 TV and current anchor of Mtavari Aharki TV, and ordered Rustavi 2 TV to compensate her with back pay, according to Transparency International Georgia, a local watchdog that was defending Jojua’s interests in court.

Teo Zakarashvili, a lawyer of Transparency International Georgia, told Civil.ge that the plaintiff demanded compensation from the TV company for the unpaid salary for the last month and that the court fully satisfied the claim. According to Zakarashvili, she cannot disclose the amount of money to be paid to Jojua because the information is confidential. As for the compensation, Rustavi 2 TV will have to pay 0.07% of the amount of the former anchor’s salary as a penalty every day until the decision is executed.

Diana Jojua left the Rustavi 2 television at the end of August 2019, after the new director, Paata Salia, dismissed Nodar Meladze, the head of the station’s newsroom, Giorgi Laperashvili, the producer, Giorgi Gabunia, Eka Kvesitadze, the hosts of political talk shows, and Nanuka Zhorzholiani, the author and host of an entertainment program “Nanuka’s Show.”

