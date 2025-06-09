Bishop Alleges Senior Government Official Plotted to Kill Him

Bishop Giorgi Jamdeliani of Marneuli and Hujabi eparchy claimed during his Sunday sermon on June 8 that an incumbent government official had plotted to kill him. He did not name the official. The Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation.

Jamdeliani said the person behind the alleged plot is a “senior official,” specifically a “representative of the security agency.” He described the individual as an “incumbent member of the government,” adding, “If the government does not distance itself from him, then more will become clear to me.”

The bishop said that a nun from his diocese had been enlisted to carry out the plot. He claimed she had been instructed for a year to poison his meal or apply a toxin to his hand that would kill him “within an hour.” He said the person behind the plot was “beaten and kicked out [of here] with his guards.”

“Now, we can expect anything from him, any provocation, ” Jamdeliani said. “I think some forces are behind him.”

Following Jamdeliani’s claims, which quickly went viral, the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal investigation under Articles 18 and 108 of the Criminal Code, involving preparation of a crime and intentional murder.

Speaking to TV Pirveli about the investigation, the bishop confirmed that prosecutors had contacted him, but he refused to cooperate. “They reached out to me, but I am exercising my constitutional rights as a member of the clergy,” he said, adding that he intends to act in line with church canon law. “At this stage, I am neither giving testimony nor intending to cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office or the police.”

