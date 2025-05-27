U.S. Defense Intelligence Says GD Enabled Russia to Increase Its Influence in Georgia

The United States Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) published the 2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment, which mentions Georgia.

“In Georgia, Russia almost certainly aims to return Georgia to its sphere of influence. Since the parliamentary elections in October, the Georgian Dream-led government has created an environment that enables Russia to increase its influence in the country,” an unclassified report says.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze described this as “nonsense.”

“This is total nonsense! What increased influence are we talking about?! The fact that such nonsense ends up in such important documents is precisely indicative of the ‘deep state’ influence,” Kobakhidze told reporters today, May 27.

