Tbilisi Court Finds Businessmen Chikvaidze and Associate Guilty of Money Embezzlement

On May 7, Tbilisi City Court’s Judge Iza Kelenjeridze has found businessman Giorgi Chikvaidze and his associate, Irakli Papiashvili, guilty of the embezzlement of large sums of money, sentencing them to nine and eight years in prison. Both men deny the charges, and their lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.

Following the verdict, Papiashvili was taken from the courtroom into custody, sparking an agitation among family members and supporters, who chanted “Shame!” and “Murusidze’s servant,” referring to the influential Appeals Court judge and member of the SJC, Levan Murusidze, who is allegedly linked to the so-called “judicial clan.”

Chikvaidze’s mother, Eka Tsereteli, alleged political motives behind the case, claiming that Chikvaidze has information about the actions of the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. She promised more revelations and expressed hope for the release of “prisoners of conscience.” Tsereteli also insisted on the innocence of her son and Papiashvili, and detracted the presiding judge in her remarks.

Papiashvili’s father echoed those accusations, claiming Judge Iza Kelenjeridze is part of a politically connected judicial group and that the verdict was intended to target Chikvaidze.

Chikvaidze, 38, was arrested in court on March 11. He was initially ordered to pay bail for GEL 50,000, but the Judge changed the bail to pre-trial detention. He began a hunger strike the day after his arrest, which lasted until April 10.

Days before his arrest, Chikvaidze posted photos and videos on social media, alleging he was under constant surveillance by state security agents. He claimed to have identified 80 vehicles and 110 individuals following him, and said his phone had been hacked.

A day before his arrest, he gave an interview to the opposition-leaning channel Formula TV, and spoke of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s alleged relations with Russian intelligence. He said he had information on other serious matters that he said would serve as his card for his safety, revealing them only if his life was threatened in prison.

On March 25, Chikvaidze appealed to the U.S. and U.K. embassies for support and requested a meeting with U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan or her representative. He claimed both missions were aware of undisclosed details about his case.

At an April 30 hearing, Chikvaidze, brought to court in a wheelchair, alleged that individuals posing as psychologists visited him in prison and conveyed a message from Ivanishvili, urging him to accuse the U.S. Embassy of inciting him to organize anti-regime protests and commit unlawful acts. He was removed from the courtroom after calling Judge Kelenjeridze a “killer woman sold for 30 pieces of silver.”

