GYLA Speaks of “Systematic and Violent Repression” Against Citizens

The local watchdog, the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, said that the actions of the police in recent days have taken on the characteristics of police terror. The watchdog’s statement said that “during the night of 6-7 December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs continued to use violent methods: physical violence, threats and insults against peaceful protesters, violent illegal detentions, interference in journalistic activities, as well as the use of groups of individuals against protesters”.

The GYLA highlights several episodes of illegal police action on December 6 and 7. It said that on December 6, police officers “again illegally searched people at the Freedom Square metro station. The police claimed that they were conducting a cursory check. The media footage clearly shows the police officers violating the law and clearly going beyond the scope of a cursory check”. Noting that a cursory check should be based on legally defined grounds, the GYLA says the illegal action was aimed at intimidating protesters and creating obstacles for them to reach the place of peaceful assembly.

The GYLA notes that despite the fact that the demonstration on December 6-7 was peaceful, the MIA launched a “full-scale crackdown on the demonstration without any reason (from 00:33). The special forces occupied the area in front of the parliament (from 00:40). At the same time, the police forces unjustifiably and violently arrested the demonstrators”.

The monitoring group notes the simultaneous deployment of special forces in Republic Square and the unjustified arrests of people leaving the demonstration and heading towards Rustaveli metro station.

According to GYLA, the CSO hotline received information about 51 detentions during the night.

The GYLA stresses the “illegal and disproportionate” use of active special means, such as tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray.

The watchdog refers to another episode that resonated in Georgian society, when after the dispersal and closure of the police presence around the Opera House, at 02:45, after the police forces had occupied other exits from the area around the Opera House, protesters moved towards the right embankment of the Mtkvari River, where they were confronted by unknown persons armed with firearms.

GYLA says that the faces of the attackers are clearly visible in the footage, so they can be easily identified, noting however that the recent developments, as well as the use of such criminal practices in April-May 2024, indicate that “state institutions are acting in alliance with physical groups.”

The tense episode, broadcast live by Formula TV, showed the verbal and physical altercation between the demonstrators and several people, with at least one of them holding a gun, which was briefly visible. The individuals with whom the demonstrators are arguing have been identified as criminal boss Davit Mikadze, with alleged links to former US sanctioned Prosecutor General Otar Parstkhaladze, and his alleged bodyguards.

GYLA says that the so-called “Titushky [government-paid thugs] raid” of protesters had begun in Georgia during the rallies against the “Russian law”, when unknown persons ambushed participants of the rallies, organizers and their family members near their homes or on the street, and severely beat them, with no response from law enforcement agencies.

GYLA notes, that on December 6, a journalist from “Publika”, Mindia Gabadze, was also attacked by such a group of titushky.

GYLA says that systematic and violent repression against the citizens should be assessed as a crime against humanity, which can serve as a basis for an appeal to the International Criminal Court.

