Lithuanian Rights Defender Denied Entry to Georgia

Regina Jegorova-Askerova, a Lithuanian human rights defender who has lived in Georgia for 15 years, was denied entry into the country today, March 20.

Jegorova-Askerova is the regional director for the South Caucasus of Kvinna till Kvinna (Women for Women), a Swedish women’s rights organization. She is a permanent resident of Georgia. Her husband and two minor children also live in Georgia.

In her Facebook post, Jegorova-Askerova writes that she was given “no explanation” for the denial. The document she was handed cited “other cases envisaged by Georgia legislation” as the reason, a justification that has been used in the past in various cases when activists, human rights defenders, journalists, and politicians have been banned from entering Georgia, allegedly for political reasons. “It clearly illustrates where country is today in a nutshell,” Jegorova-Askerova noted.

