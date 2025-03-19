GYLA Decries Dismissals at the Ministry of Defense

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) has estimated that 150 employees were dismissed from the Ministry of Defense, amid an “alarming,” reorganization process. In a March 16 statement, the GYLA said most of the dismissed believe they were fired for political reasons, specifically, for signing a petition in late November 2024 supporting Georgia’s European course and distancing themselves from the GD party’s decision to halt EU accession process.

According to the GYLA, which represents the legal interests of some of the dismissed, the examination of the dismissal cases revealed that the reorganization process began without prior notice to the employees. Some structural units were eliminated altogether and their employees dismissed, while others were reassigned to other positions. The criteria and evaluations used to determine who would be laid off are also unknown.

“Thus, the dismissal of employees is a basis for considering the dismissal to be unlawful, taking into account the existing judicial practice,” the watchdog argued. It further noted that the dismissals are “politically motivated repression,” against civil servants, carried out “unfairly, non-transparently, and in disregard of judicial practice.”

The GYLA expressed particular concern about a January 24 amendment to Order No. 582 of the Minister of Defense, which imposed age limitations on officers with special ranks. The watchdog emphasized that the amendment, which allows for dismissal upon reaching certain age thresholds, was implemented through a subordinate normative act. The organization argues this contradicts Article 25(1) of the Georgian Constitution, as such fundamental employment restrictions should “only be determined by law” rather than ministerial decree.

“GYLA calls on administrative bodies to immediately cease the unlawful dismissal of public sector employees and to ensure the protection of civil servants’ rights,” the statement concluded.

In late December 2024, the GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili approved a series of amendments to the Law on the Civil Service, simplifying the reorganization of the public sector.

Several employees who were fired from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) have publicly confirmed their dismissals. Most of them stated that the Ministry justified the layoffs by claiming it was part of a reorganization effort.

Local human rights organizations, including the Social Justice Center, slammed the GD government, calling the amendments repressive. TI-Georgia Executive Director Eka Gigauri reported on February 27 that since the amendments to the Civil Service Law and the pro-EU protests, some 400 civil servants have been dismissed from state institutions. The number has risen since then with the dismissals continuing in various public sector agencies.

