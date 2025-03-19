Ex-PM Gilauri Responds as GD Targets Him Over His Company’s U.S. Lobbying Contract

The ruling Georgian Dream party representatives and its controlled media have targeted the country’s former Prime Minister Nika Gilauri, labeling him a “sponsor of the radical opposition.” This came after the company founded and headed by Gilauri, Reformatics, contracted to pay USD 600,000 to the U.S. firm Continental Strategy for lobbying and government relations consulting services. Since the contract falls under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), it was published on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website. GD officials argue that the contract reinforces the need for FARA in Georgia to expose figures like Gilauri, who they claim serve the interests of the “deep state.”

Nika Gilauri served as Georgia’s Prime Minister from 2009 to 2012 under the previous United National Movement government. In the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections, some opposition forces considered him a potential leader of a technical government had the opposition come to power. Gilauri has been an active supporter of the ongoing anti-regime protests and has set up a fund – Prosperity Georgia – covering hefty fines imposed on demonstrators and assisting those who lost their jobs to politically motivated dismissals. Prosperity Georgia has been among the funds impounded recently upon prosecutor’s request.

Reformatics’ Contract With Continental Strategy

According to the engagement agreement, the client firm Reformatics’ “main objective is improvement of business environment and attraction of FDIs in the countries of operation – Caucasus and Central Asia.” The contract also adds that Reformatics’ “vision is transforming Georgia into European style democracy and Georgia’s integration into global economy by creating a platform of connectivity between CASCA (Central Asian and South Caucasus region) and the U.S. and EU countries.”

The agreement sets forth Continental Strategy‘s obligations to Reformatics as follows:

Establish relationships with key stakeholders in the executive and legislative branches to facilitate policy development;

To provide support to promote democracy, anti-corruption initiatives, and governmental reforms in alignment with U.S.-Georgia relations;

Utilize extensive experience in government relations, policy advocacy, and stakeholder engagement aligned with Reformatics LLG’s objectives.

Nika Gilauri, the founder and one of the principals of Reformatics, quoted the above portions of the agreement in his social media post today in response to GD representatives and government-controlled media distorting the deal’s details and portraying Gilauri as having been “exposed” by FARA.

GD’s Reaction

As Georgia’s ruling party is passing, as they repeatedly say, the “exact copy” of FARA and the “American law” is actively circulating in its public discourse, although FARA deals with lobbying in the U.S., while the GD government wants to use it to crack down on civil society and stifle dissent.

“According to the document published under the FARA, the sponsor of the radical opposition Nika Gilauri shall pay USD 600,000 to lobbyists,” reads the social media card of the GD mouthpiece TV Imedi. The GD representatives seized on the contract to justify the need for FARA in Georgia, portraying it as an example of the forces and activities they claim the law would expose.

“Nika Gilauri is one of those people whose goal is to dismantle our country’s economy,” claimed Archil Gorduladze, the chairman of the GD parliament’s legal committee, adding “that these people are acting at the behest of the “deep state.”

“The person who claimed and deceived the society that he had not intervened in political processes is paying more than half a million dollars to the lobbyist company,” said Davit Matikashvili, the chairman of the GD Parliament’s committee on procedural issues and rules, while trying to justify the need for the GD to adopt FARA in Georgia.

“This has revealed once again that Nika Gilauri, along with the radical opposition, is involved in the fight against our country and our people,” claimed Lado Bozhadze, the first deputy chairman of the GD parliament’s committee on environmental protection and natural resources.

“You have seen, haven’t you, what kind of activities this money will be paid for?! It will be paid for propaganda, for relations with foreign politicians, for finding odious senators and other politicians to carry out anti-Georgian activities,” echoed his GD colleagues Tengiz Sharmanashvili, the first deputy chairman of the GD parliament’s defense and security committee.

