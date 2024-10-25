Former PM Nika Gilauri Presents Detailed Plan for Georgia’s Development

The former Minister of Energy and Prime Minister of Georgia under the UNM government, Nika Gilauri, together with his consulting company Reformatics, has drafted and presented a document outlining the vision of Georgia’s development and the medium-term reform plan. The document, entitled “The Third Republic” and published on October 23, presents a plan for achieving Georgia’s external and internal security, with a high level of prosperity for the population and a rapid rate of economic growth. To achieve this goal, the principles of the Georgian Charter and the unity of pro-Western forces around it are of the utmost importance, the document says.

The preface to the 100-page comprehensive plan explains the title of the document, saying that the First Republic was established on 26 May 1921 and was terminated by Soviet Russia, the Second Republic was established after the collapse of the Soviet Union in April 1991 and has existed until today. However, according to the document, the main problem for Georgia during both periods was Russia’s hostile attitude towards the country – the occupation of Georgian territories, attempts to control its foreign policy vector, and interference in its pro-Western course. According to the documented plan, the Third Republic of Georgia will be established when Georgia:

Breaks away from the Russian orbit, and Georgia’s security is ensured not only internally, but also by signing defense agreements with the US and the EU, and integrating into NATO;

Becomes a member of the European family, with European institutions that protect human rights, an independent judiciary, transparent and free elections, free media, separation and balance of powers;

Becomes a high-income country;

Restores its territorial integrity.

Citing the courage of the Ukrainian people, the international isolation of Russia, the unity of the West and the open doors of the EU, the document argues that today is the moment when the country has a chance to lay the foundations for Georgia’s Third Republic and stresses that Georgia should do everything possible to seize this opportunity. It argues that failure to seize this opportunity will deprive Georgia for decades, if not a century, of the chance to become a united, fully-fledged, independent, and prosperous European state.

The document includes chapters on Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and the Georgian Charter; macroeconomic reforms, transformation into a hub economy; judicial reform, effective administration and small government; attractive business climate; sectoral reforms; and social and educational reforms.

The document states that the consistent implementation of the proposed reform plan will lead to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, the transformation of Georgia into a high-income economy by 2029, the reduction of poverty and unemployment by almost 80%, and the creation of a basis for the establishment of the Third Republic.

Speaking on a television programme dedicated to the Third Republic, Nika Gilauri stressed that it’s imperative for Georgia to continue on its European and Euro-Atlantic course to achieve the goals envisaged by the “Third Republic” document.

The release of the document was preceded by a public lecture by the former Prime Minister, in which he spoke about his vision of Georgia as a platform/hub connecting the resource-rich Central Asian countries with Europe, and the opportunities that the creation of such a hub offers Georgia in the context of the ongoing geopolitical shifts in Eurasia and the world. The lecture attracted great interest and was well-attended by young people.

Nika Gilauri has been a managing partner of Reformatics, an independent consulting firm that has worked with more than 20 governments around the world since 2012. He served as Minister of Energy (2004-2007), Minister of Finance (2007-2009) and Prime Minister (2009-2012). His name is associated with effective reforms in the energy sector, which allowed Georgia to end its dependence on Russia with frequent blackouts and become a net exporter of electricity to its neighbors. During his time in government, Gilauri also led reforms in the energy sector, fiscal policy, healthcare, customs, education, and other areas of economic development, and contributed to efforts to improve Georgia’s overall business environment.