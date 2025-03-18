Georgian Dream FM Visits India for Raisina Dialogue

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili visited India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, a high-level international conference organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Botchorishvili participated in the panel discussion and is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and representatives of other participating countries.

Botchorishvili’s Speech at the Panel Discussion

Speaking on the panel “Compete and Cooperate: Securing the Future,” Botchorishvili spoke about Georgia’s role as a historical bridge between East and West and the importance of Middle Corridor. She noted that although Georgia is a “small country in terms of defining geopolitical processes,” it is at the crossroads of geopolitical interests, creating new opportunities and requiring “wisdom and foresight” to fully benefit from them.

“Georgia has consistently endeavored to transform the Black Sea into a bridge connecting it with the European Union,” Botchorishvili stated, adding that achieving this goal requires “proactive efforts and investments.”

“Together we can implement large-scale projects that will benefit Europe,” Botchorishvili said..

According to the Georgian MFA, Botchorishvili noted that, thanks to close cooperation with neighboring countries—Azerbaijan and Turkey—as well as the support of strategic partners, “numerous significant projects have been implemented”, that helped Georgia to restore and strengthen its historical role in the modern world after the collapse of the USSR.

Georgian Dream FM stressed the importance of the Middle Corridor, a key possible transit route linking Europe and Asia, as a top priority for the GD government’s investments. “We are prepared to invest in infrastructure projects and fully utilize the potential these initiatives offer to Georgia,” she said.

Addressing security concerns, the Foreign Minister pointed out that two Georgian regions – Abkhazia and Tskhinvali remain under Russian occupation, which poses “a serious threat to our region.” She claimed that economic development and well-structured reforms must be the key responses to these security threats.

“Georgia ranks among the top in global ratings for ease of doing business, open governance, and anti-corruption efforts,” she said adding that these achievements “have been made possible through consistent governmental reforms, particularly over the past decade.”

Alongside Botchorishvili, panel participants included: Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon; Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib; the United Kingdom’s National Security Advisor, Jonathan Powell; India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri; Infosys Co-Founder and Chairman, Nandan Nilekani; and DP World’s Executive and Managing Director, Rizwan Soomari. The discussion was moderated by Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation.

The participation in the conference comes against the backdrop of the conspicuous recent absence of GD government participants from such traditional key international fora as the Munich Security Conference or the Davos Economic Forum, among others.

More to follow…

