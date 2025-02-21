Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics Calls on MIA to Stop Imposing Financial Fines on Journalists

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics has called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) to stop the imposing heavy fines on journalists under Article 174 prima of the Administrative Code of Georgia for allegedly “artificially blocking the road.” The organization said that: “The number of journalists fined for blocking roads is increasing every day, which indicates a trend,” citing 13 such cases to date, most of them in the capital.

“All of this is either the result of a deliberate policy aimed at further worsening the working environment of journalists and further restricting their scope of action, or, in the best case scenario, it represents a serious systemic problem to which the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the judicial system must urgently respond,” the Charter stated in its statement on February 21.

The statement stressed that all the journalists concerned had informed the MIA that they were carrying out their professional duties at the time of the alleged violations and had evidence to support this. “They were wearing press passes and some were working with large professional equipment. The police should have had no difficulty in identifying them as journalists from the outset,” the Charter stressed.

In addition, the Charter noted that while the methods of disseminating police reports to recipients may vary, they have one thing in common: “That in most cases the final outcome is not yet certain, leaving journalists in a state of waiting and uncertainty.

The statement also pointed to the broader impact of these “repressive norms,” arguing that such measures not only hinder journalists from carrying out their work but also “create psychological pressure on their family members, causing them to waste time and other resources.”

Media representatives have faced increasing pressure from the GD government since November 2024, especially since the rallies against alleged electoral fraud and foreign policy U-turn. This has included the reported incidents of inhumane treatment, physical assaults resulting in serious injuries, fines and arrests – despite clear evidence that journalists were carrying out their duties. The latest wave of repression has taken the form of hefty fines, with an increasing number of journalists being fined.

The organization listed 13 specific cases of journalists who have faced financial sanctions, including:

• Studio Monitor journalist Nino Shubitidze (February 17)

• Studio Monitor journalist Nino Tsverava (February 17)

• TV Pirveli photographer and cameraman Giorgi Mosiashvili (reported on February 21)

• Publika journalist Basti Mgaloblishvili (February 14)

• Tabula journalist Beka Jikurashvili (February 14)

• Tabula journalist Nikoloz Chirakadze (January 17)

• Mtavari Channel journalist Natia Gogsadze (February 2)

• Mtavari Channel journalist Aleksandre Sajaia (January 4)

• Media April photojournalist Vakho Kareli (January 26)

• Radio Liberty journalist Eka Kevanishvili (January 22)

• Euronews journalist Davit Kekenadze (January 3)

• Radio Liberty journalist Salome Chaduneli (November 10)

• Ninth Wave TV Company head Germane Salia (December 13)

