Movement for Social Democracy Established

A new left-wing political movement, the Movement for Social Democracy, was founded in Georgia on February 17 with the aim of promoting social justice and strengthening the ongoing wave of protests, which organizers believe could lead to new elections.

The movement brings together over 100 people from a range of professional backgrounds, experiences and interests. Members include activists with a history of fighting for workers’ rights, safe working conditions, accessible and quality health care and education, as well as equality and fair judicial processes.

In a statement-manifest posted on Facebook, the movement described Georgia’s post-independence history as a period of “deliberate plunder of our people, nature, and Soviet infrastructure.” The statement further argued that the current political elite—regardless of party affiliation—has been responsible for this process and, therefore, incapable of offering solutions. “All governments that emerged from this elite, due to their antisocial nature, eventually degenerated into authoritarianism and turned the pitting of people against each other into a tool for maintaining power.”

The movement’s statement also criticized both the previous and current ruling parties, stating that “the previous regime sacrificed part of the people to inequality and trampled on their dignity in the name of “freedom,” while the Georgian Dream, under the guise of “national identity” creates images of the enemy, legalizes terror, and forces us to accept injustice in the name of ‘peace.’” The statement further accused the ruling party of aligning itself with anti-democratic forces around the world, making Georgia vulnerable to Russian imperial ambitions.

“Amidst the strengthening of authoritarianism, fear and confusion, it is important for the movement to talk openly and uncompromisingly about democracy, justice, equality and a better political and economic system,” said the movement founders. “The movement plans to achieve this by consistently spreading its arguments, accepting new members, strengthening the charge of protest and initiating new activities.”

“We are not going to wait for the masters of the world to decide the fate of our small country. Civil peace and security also require the unity of strong citizens, common sense, and care for each other – we need social democracy!” reads the statement. “In today’s world situation, the construction of such a state can only be achieved within the European bosom – and only through our own labor, our own efforts.”

According to one of the leaders of the movement Levan Lortkipanidze at the movement’s founding event, Georgia is no longer divided solely on the issue of Europe or democracy: “Today, this country is also divided in social and economic terms. Many people today feel like second-class citizens. Together, we are going to fight to create a society where there will be no second-class citizens, ” a socially just country is the movement’s top priority.

Another leader of the movement, constitutional lawyer Vakhushti Menabde, said that the aim of the movement is to add depth and concrete demands to the current protests, and encourage wider public participation.

To mark its founding, members gathered near the bust of writer Egnate Ninoshvili, who was born on this day in 1859, where they presented their manifesto to the public. The location has deep symbolic significance because, according to Menabde, “130 years ago in Guria [region in western Georgia], at the funeral of Egnate Ninoshvili, the first Georgian social-democratic movement was founded, which brought independence to this country”.

Looking ahead, the movement announced plans to develop a comprehensive program document in the coming months, outlining its vision and policy proposals. The movement also stressed that anyone who shares their values and goals is welcome to join and contribute to their cause.

