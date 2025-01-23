Former Investment Fund Head of Ivanishvili Claims Political Persecution in Court

On January 23, Tbilisi City Court held the trial of Giorgi Bachiashvili, the former head of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s co-investment fund. During a court hearing, Bachiashvili alleged that Ivanishvili had sent a mediator to deliver a letter demanding monthly payments in cryptocurrency in exchange for the end of the criminal prosecution.

The case against Bachiashvili involves charges of misappropriating a large amount of cryptocurrency and laundering illegal income, carrying a potential sentence of 9 to 12 years in prison. He said that the ongoing legal proceedings against him are “politically motivated and are a direct extortion.”

Prior to the hearing, Bachiashvili said to the journalists that “today begins Ivanishvili’s personal process. This is the process where Ivanishvili personally is the complainant, the prosecutor, and the judge.”

During his speech in court, Bachiashvili said that “this government will fall just like the previous two. And I promise, on behalf of every innocent prisoner, that I will see this fight through to the end in Georgian courts and international courts. I will do everything to ensure that every executioner of this regime is held accountable.” Bachiashvili also asked judge Giorgi Gelashvili for the removal of restrictions and asset freezes, stating that he cannot manage his property under the current measures.

He expressed confidence that the extortion allegations and criminal prosecution wider efforts to stifle political dissent. “Your Honor, today I stand before you as a completely innocent person. I should not be in this courtroom at all, just like many other young people who should not be here today. Unfortunately, under this regime, they are forced to sit in these seats.”

He also criticized Ivanishvili for allegedly avoiding court appearances in multiple cases, including in international courts. “I am waiting for the moment when Ivanishvili will appear in this building. During his personal presence here, I will prove that all of this is his fabrication. But Ivanishvili is afraid to testify as a witness in any court. I have personal experience with this. Whether in the Bermuda court or the Singapore court, he did everything possible to get doctors to issue a certificate claiming he was unable to fly, even though I have flown with him to Switzerland myself on several times.”

In addition, Bachiashvili stated that he is certain, “the prosecutor and Ivanishvili will exert all kinds of pressure on the court to prevent him from appearing at the session,” and the Court will do nothing about it. He announced that he plans to publish the letter soon by which all the details will be clear to the public.

Prosecutor Mikheil Sadradze stated that evidence examination would begin in court on January 24, emphasizing that “everyone who has essential information will be questioned.” However, while asked about Ivanishvili, Sadradze did not confirm whether he would testify in court.

In October 2023, Georgian prosecutors have filed charges against Bachiashvili, for embezzling a significant amount of cryptocurrency and legalizing illegal income. Bachiashvili is accused of embezzling 8 253.13 bitcoins in 2017 worth $39,215,820 at the time from Bidzina Ivanishvili. Later, Bachiashvili was required to pay 2.5 million GEL in bail and prohibited from leaving the country without informing the prosecution.

In an interview with TV Formula the day before the hearing, Bachiashvili criticized the GD’s controversy about the “deep state”. He said that this narrative “makes him laugh the most”, as he witnessed it being invented “right in front of him”. He also addressed Ivanishvili’s financial moves following US sanctions. “When the sanctions came from the United States, it was unexpected for me. Although financially it wasn’t too heavy, if he continues these criminal actions he will face serious sanctions, which would be catastrophic [for him],” Bachiashvili said.

