The Daily Beat: 14 January

Batumi City Court Judge Nino Sakhelishvili has remanded Mzia Amaglobeli, the founder and director of the independent newspaper Batumelebi, and the online outlet Netgazeti, in custody. She was arrested on January 12 and is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Judge Sakhelashvili also rejected a bail request of 100,000 GEL (USD 35,340) put forward by her defense team, ordering her pre-trial detention. The allegations are believed to be exaggerated and politically motivated, prompting an outcry from journalists and civic activists.

Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani,a presenter for Georgian Public Broadcaster that is widely perceived as a government-affiliated media outlet, openly expressed his support for Mzia Amaglobeli, founder of Netgazeti, during a live broadcast. He began each news announcement with the phrase: “Solidarity and freedom for the prisoner of Ivanishvili’s regime, Mzia Amglobeli, founder of Netgazeti,” further reminding the public that, to date, no police officer has faced justice for the excessive use of force against the journalists.

Batumi City Court also sentenced six individuals arrested during protests on January 12 to detention. Judge Irma Togonidze issued 8-day detention orders for Guram Murvanidze, a cameraman from Batumelebi, and Levan Khorava. Luka Natsvlishvili, Shushana Matsaberidze, and Giorgi Kakaladze were each sentenced to 12 days. The supporters of the detainees were carrying banners that read: “Freedom for the regime’s prisoners.” As police officers left the courthouse, protesters shouted “slaves” in response.

Meanwhile, the Tbilisi City Court heard the cases of nine individuals detained on January 12 near the Babilo Restaurant where judges were attending a corporate event, sentencing all of them to administrative imprisonment. During court proceedings, police officers testified that the detainees failed to obey police orders and refused to leave the roadway. Officers also claimed that the detainees used offensive language towards people in the restaurant.

In an emergency resolution, the political council of the European People’s Party described the new GD parliament and the GD-elected president as “devoid of democratic legitimacy.” It further called for the non-recognition of GD officials and their credentials in the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe. EPP resolution also urges the holding of new elections and the continuation of targeted sanctions against GD representatives, including Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Michael Roth, the outgoing chairman of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, is visiting Tbilisi. He has so far met with the Georgian opposition and media representatives and attended the protest rally on Rustaveli Avenue. A strong advocate of the new elections, the German politician expressed his support for the ongoing protests, as well as for the sanctions against Georgian Dream officials.