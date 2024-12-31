Joint statement by Weimar Triangle on Georgia

The Weimar Triangle Foreign Ministers expressed “serious concern” and strongly condemned last weeks’ violence against peaceful protesters as well as threats against political figures by Georgian authorities, and said they will implement EU decision on ending visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic and service passport holders, as well as consider additional measures on EU and national level.

In a joint statement issued on December 31 the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Poland, said the reason for the crisis in Georgia is the political course of the Georgia’s ruling party and its departure from the European path. They recalled their repeated calls upon the Georgian authorities “to reverse their course and to return to the EU integration by upholding European norms and values and implementing reforms.”

They also stated that “the political course of repression and democratic backsliding by the Georgian Dream has in reaction led to a downgrading of our relationship at European and national level and a reduction of our assistance to and cooperation with Georgia’s authorities.”

Noting that the OSCE/ODIHR final report about October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia “confirms our concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process with widespread irregularities and improper investigations to respond to allegations” the Ministers state that “elections were not conducted according to standards expected from an EU candidate.”

The statement calls upon Georgian authorities “to engage in a national dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to find a way out of the current situation and to restore public trust in Georgian democracy.”

The Ministers call for the implementation of OSCE/ODIHR recommendations and standards, including possibility of new elections, coming from parts of Georgian society, deserves to be addressed by authorities, in earnest dialogue with all political forces and representatives of civil society.”

The Weimar triangle Foreign Ministers reiterate their countries’ determination to support the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian people.

