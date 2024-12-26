Russia Demands Concessions from Sokhumi in Exchange for Electricity as Crisis Deepens

On December 25, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a briefing that Abkhazia should “do its part” and sign the pending agreements with Russia in response to Moscow’s goodwill gesture to supply electricity to a crisis-stricken region from December 23 to the end of February. According to Zakharova, the Kremlin expects its preferred candidate to be elected de facto president in upcoming elections.

The region gets electricity for free from the Enguri hydro-energy plant, which is managed jointly by Tbilisi and Sokhumi. However, the free electricity is diverted to crypto-currency mining farms, which plunges the region into crisis whenever Enguri HPP production falls. On December 11, Enguri HPP was shut down due to a critically low level of water, and since then, residents of Abkhazia have been left without electricity during the day. Sokhumi’s leadership appealed for Russian help and received confirmation that the supplies would start on December 23.

The Russian aid comes at a critical juncture. In November, riots erupted in Sokhumi over the package of legislation that would have allowed for easier Russian ownership of land and assets. The conflict led to the ouster of the de facto president, Aslan Bzhania. Snap elections are slated for February 15.

While referring to electricity supply as a “humanitarian gesture,” Zakharova made it abundantly clear that reciprocity is expected. “It is obvious that allied relations presuppose a balance of mutual obligations. We assume that [de facto] Sokhumi will “do its part” […] in terms of harmonization of legislation, creation of necessary conditions for Russian investments, etc.”.

She also said that the February 15 vote should produce someone who “will continue to work in close coordination with Russia for the progressive development of Abkhazia and bilateral relations,” recognizing the “widespread demand in Abkhazian society for strengthening the alliance with Moscow.”

Electricity Crisis in Abkhazia

Since December 11, Abkhazia residents have had electricity from 21:00 to 07:00 Moscow time. Since no electricity was supplied during the daytime, public and commercial facilities that could afford it switched to backup generators.

“Turning off the lights for 9-11 hours a day is a verdict on the health and education system. It endangers the lives and health of our children, the elderly, and the socially vulnerable. Abkhazia may be facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” acting leader Gunba wrote in his appeal to Moscow.

Internal confrontation regarding cryptocurrency turned into tragedy after a heated exchange on the floor of the legislature turned into a shootout outside the building; one person died, and another was wounded.

Local energy company Chernomorenergo was instructed to ask Tbilisi to increase the flow during the winter months. Jansug Nanba, who supervises energy matters, said Tbilisi paid for 77 million kWh of energy supplies from Russia in October and supplied Sokhumi. “We did not pay a single ruble for this electricity,” Nanba said.

According to Timur Jinjolia, the general director of Chernomorenergo, the new “humanitarian” supply from Russia will amount to 327 kWh and last until March. He also said four-hour daytime blackouts help save about 1 million kWh daily. He emphasized the need to fight illegal crypto-mining and appealed to the population to save electricity.

In the meantime, acting head of government PM Bganba confirmed the intent to impose a total ban on crypto-mining and step up the fight to shut down the miners. He intends to use funds freed by Russian supply to pay public service salaries.

