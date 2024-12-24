The Daily Beat: 23 December

President Salome Zurabishvili released her video address to the Georgian public following a sabotaged attempt to address the crowd at a rally the day before. She called on Bidzina Ivanishvili for negotiations to set the date for new elections by December 29. The President also announced the creation of a special council to prepare for the elections.

Georgian Dream PM Irakli Kobakhidze met with big business leaders, including signatories of the Free Business Platform, to discuss the country’s political crisis and explore potential solutions. The four-hour meeting exposed differing opinions in the business community.

Oncology patients have gathered near the Rustaveli Metro Station, calling for new elections, the release of those detained during the protests, and a healthcare system aligned with European standards. Later they marched towards parliament, holding banners criticizing state spending. For more updates on Georgian resistance and related developments, visit our Liveblog.

Dozens of employees staged a brief protest outside Georgia’s Public Broadcaster on December 23, demanding management allow for daytime coverage of social, economic, and political issues rather than continuing to air movies during daylight hours.

Civil society organizations have released a comprehensive joint statement detailing significant concerns about the criminal procedures against detained individuals in Georgia. The monitoring report highlights disturbing trends, including allegations of severe psychological and physical abuse of detainees, judicial bias, and a lack of accountability for law enforcement officials accused of violence, torture, and inhuman treatment.

German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, announced that Germany has regrettably halted projects worth €237 million with the Georgian government. This decision follows the country’s departure from its EU path and the crackdown on protests. According to the Ambassador, Germany has stopped financing for initiatives related to green hydrogen, the energy grid, and water infrastructure in Batumi.

38 OSCE participating states have invoked the OSCE Vienna Mechanism expressing deep concern over human rights developments in Georgia since the November 28 announcement on withdrawal from the EU membership process, and inviting Georgia to engage in a constructive dialogue. Georgia is invited to respond substantively to several concerns, as part of its commitments to the human dimension.

The International Republican Institute’s (IRI) final report on Georgia’s parliamentary elections deemed them “fundamentally flawed,” highlighting four main concerns and several reform recommendations. IRI President Dr. Daniel Twining stated that “only new elections can restore the Georgian people’s confidence in their government’s legitimacy.”