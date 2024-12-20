European Commission Proposes to Suspend Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Officials

The European Commission has proposed suspending parts of the EU-Georgia Visa Facilitation Agreement, targeting Georgian diplomats, officials, and their families. If adopted by the Council, these individuals would need visas for short stays in the EU (up to 90 days in any 180-day period), losing privileges such as reduced fees, shorter application times, and fewer documentation requirements. Importantly, Georgian citizens with ordinary passports will continue to enjoy visa-free travel to the EU for short-term visits. The decision comes amid growing EU concerns over democratic backsliding in Georgia, including violent crackdowns on peaceful protests, media, and opposition politicians.

The statement says the proposal it is a “response to the violent repression by the Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters, politicians and independent media, which started after the authorities announced on 28 November to no longer pursue the opening of negotiations with the EU until 2028.”

The Commission has also criticized recent Georgian legislation, including the Foreign Agents law (adopted in May 2024) and anti-LGBT law (adopted in September 2024″ and stated that they undermine fundamental rights “that lie at the core of the EU’s values.”

The proposal is also part of broader EU measures to address what it describes as Georgia’s “serious democratic backsliding.” The statement notes that in June 2024, the European Council warned that Georgia’s current trajectory halts its EU accession process. If the Council adopts the above-mentioned proposal, and once it enters into force, the member states will have to take the necessary measures. This means that “in accordance with the principle of sincere cooperation, they will have to apply the visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, service/official passports and special passports issued by Georgia and notify those measures to the other Member States and the Commission,” the statement highlights.

The proposal reflects what Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy called a “resolute reaction” to Georgia’s growing democratic backsliding. She noted that visa liberalization is key in mobility between EU and partner countries and “those who fail to respect fundamental rights should not benefit from this freedom.” “The EU stands with the Georgian people”, she added.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, noted the EU’s increasing efforts to hold Georgian authorities accountable:

“Today we are taking action to hold Georgian authorities accountable for the violent repression of peaceful protests. This sends a clear message to the Georgian authorities that they cannot repress opposition voices or curtail freedom of expression without consequences. We have already downgraded political contacts and redirected funding away from the authorities towards the Georgian people, to civil society, and independent media.” She also emphasized that “sanctions on Georgia have also been put on the table and we will continue to discuss additional measures.”

Magnus Brunner, Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, also highlighted the broader significance of this proposal: “Visa policy is a very powerful tool. Today’s proposal is part of the EU’s united response to the Georgian authorities’ democratic backsliding. These developments go against the interests of the Georgian people, the EU, and its Member States.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also addressed Georgia on X, stating: “The Georgian people have been protesting against the government’s choice to halt the EU path. Peaceful protests, met with police violence. Today we propose visa restrictions for Georgian diplomats. Our message to the leadership is clear: Stop harming your own people.”

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, wrote that: “the Commission has already redirected funding from the authorities to civil society and independent media and will look into further strengthening our support to civil society.” She also reiterated that “the door to the EU remains open.”

Georgia was granted a general visa exemption for short stays in 2017. Since then, Georgian citizens are allowed to enter the Schengen area for short stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa.

