EU Ambassador Meets Media, Says EU-Georgia Relations at Lowest Point Ever

At a meeting with journalists organized by the Charter of Journalistic Ethics, EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, expressed gratitude and solidarity with journalists for their “dedication” and “selflessness” in carrying out their professional duties, calling attacks on them “disgusting” and noted that the EU-Georgia relations are at the lowest point ever “because of a series of undemocratic decisions taken by the Georgian parliament and government.”

“Today, Georgia’s EU accession is stopped, and EU-Georgia relations are at the lowest point ever because of a series of undemocratic decisions taken by the Georgian parliament and government,” he said. “I never imagined we would be witnessing such brutal treatment of the media on the 1st anniversary of granting candidate status to Georgia,” he further noted.

“For many years, we believed that the priority need was to assist in developing media standards. Unfortunately, we see today that such priorities have changed drastically,” stated Herczynski. “The priority is now to physically protect journalists from beating, physical and verbal aggression, intimidation, persecution, ill-treatment, and even torture – this is the alarming allegation which featured in the Public Defender’s statements. It cannot be taken lightly.”

The Ambassador condemned efforts to silence media professionals and underlined the EU’s commitment to supporting free and independent journalism. He stressed that “in every statement and at every level the EU has consistently condemned actions aimed at silencing the media and preventing it from carrying out its professional duties.”

In this context, he recalled the words of HR/VP Kaja Kallas’ who said that “democracies do not oppress opposition voices or curtail the freedom of media.” Herczynski also said that while the EU has halted funding the Georgian government, it would increase its support for civil society and independent media.

The EU Ambassador said: “I commend the resilience and courage that you have shown as citizens and journalists. Do not underestimate the power of your work,” and stressed that foreign diplomats “strongly value” and rely on the journalists’ work “which contributes to our ability to decrypt complex developments.”

Protests across Georgia have continued for 22 consecutive days, with thousands of citizens demanding new elections following October 26th electoral fraud and the Prime Minister’s controversial announcement on dropping the EU bid. Protesters are also calling for the release of individuals who have been unlawfully detained. Police crackdowns have been marked by targeted attacks against reporters: more than 70 journalists have been attacked and injured while performing their professional duties.

