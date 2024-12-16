Metsola: President Zurabishvili Invited to Speak at European Parliament

On December 16, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, spoke about the situation in Georgia at the opening of the session in Strasbourg. She reiterated the EP’s solidarity with the Georgian people, reiterated its condemnation of the violence against demonstrators and announced that President Salome Zurabishvili had been invited to attend one of the next sessions of the Parliament.

“The European Parliament stands in solidarity with the people of Georgia, who have taken to the streets of Tbilisi and across the country for two weeks now, peacefully and passionately calling for a European future, flying the EU flags as water cannons rained down on them. To the people of Georgia – we see you, we hear you and we stand with you.”

This Parliament firmly condemns the repression of Georgian opposition and the use of force against peaceful protesters,” she stated.

President Metsola emphasized that these actions are “incompatible with Georgia’s EU path,” saying European Parliament calls for “decisive actions, including sanctions against those responsible for the violations.” She also urged all 27 member states to “unite and reach an agreement on these measures.”

President Metsola also announced the invitation sent to the Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, saying that the discussions on how and in what format she will speak in front of the EP, thanked in this regard the MEPs who conducted a visit to Georgia, representing the Parliament. She concluded by stressing that the EU’s door “will always remain open” to Georgia.

