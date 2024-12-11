Mtavari TV Faces Owner Pressure to Close – Director General

Director General of Mtavari TV, Giorgi Gabunia, said today that one of the channel’s founders, Zaza Okuashvili, is exerting pressure on the channel to close. He accused Okuasvhili of trying to patch up a business dispute with Bidzina Ivanishvili, patron of the ruling Georgian Dream party, by putting the opposition-leaning Mtavari TV off the air during the ongoing crisis.

Gabunia was appointed director general in February 2024, after his predecessor, Nika Gvaramia, was controversially arrested in relation to business dealings in his previous company, Rustavi 2 TV, and sentenced to six months in prison in 2022. Gvaramia was pardoned by President Salome Zurabishvili in June, 2023 and currently is at the helm of one of the opposition Coalition for Georgia. Aiming to start a political career, also in 2024, Gvaramia quit Mtavari TV management and transferred his 12% ownership shares to his wife. In the context of ongoing protests, Gvaramia was arrested following a raid on his party offices on December 4 and sentenced to 12 days imprisonment on charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying the police.

What is going on?

Gabunia said one of the three co-directors, Gogi Kurdadze, acted at Okuashvili’s behest and blocked critical transactions and contracts, including health insurance agreements for employees.

The Director General slammed Okuashvili for “putting personal goals ahead of the well-being of the station and its staff,” saying that if the stoppage of financial operations continues, the channel will be taken off the air.

Despite the challenges, Gabunia assured the public that the channel would continue to operate as long as possible.

“We will stand with our colleagues in the hottest spots and tell you what is happening, where the fate of Georgia is being decided,” Gabunia said.

