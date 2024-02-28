Mtavari TV Founder Relinquishes his Position, Shares

The co-founder of the opposition Mtavari Arkhi [Main TV], Nika Gvaramia, is giving up his position as general director and his 12 per cent stake in the media outlet, as he himself confirmed shortly after the RFE/RL Georgian Service report.

Giorgi Gabunia who had been Acting Director General of Mtavari TV since Gvaramia arrest in 2022, has been appointed Director General. According to the RFE/RL report, in addition to the Director General, Mtavari TV will also have two Directors – Giorgi Kurdadze and Manuchar Akhalaia.

A 12 per cent stake in TV Mtavari will also be transferred to his wife, Sopo Liluashvili. Gvaramia explained that the reason for the transfer was his entry into politics and that owning media shares “is not compatible with the party position”.

Nika Gvaramia recently announced that he would be returning to politics and setting up his own party Gvaramia is reportedly planning to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections in alliance with other opposition parties.

Opposition media co-founder Nika Gvaramia was sentenced on May 16, 2022 by the Tbilisi City Court to 3 years and 6 months in prison for abuse of power.

On June 22, 2023, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili pardoned Nika Gvaramia.