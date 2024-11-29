PACE Expresses Concern Over GD’s Decision to Abort EU Accession

On November 29, the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a statement expressing concern over the announcement by the Georgian Dream government to suspend accession negotiations with the EU, condemning the brutal dispersal of citizens protesting against this decision, and urging Georgia to remain faithful to European values.

“The Parliamentary Assembly… expresses its concern about the situation in Georgia, where the government has announced the suspension of accession negotiations with the European Union, contrary to electoral promises. This decision may have a significant impact on the implementation of reforms that are essential for the strengthening of the rule of law and the functioning of democratic institutions in Georgia,” notes the PACE.

The statement also “strongly condemns the brutal repression of the peaceful demonstrations” that followed the Prime Minister’s announcement, noting that the tactics used to disperse the rally are “a violation of the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly.”

“The Assembly also notes with concern that most of the demonstrators were arrested and charged under provisions of the controversial Soviet-era Code of Administrative Offenses and recalls that it has requested on many occasions for this law to be replaced by a new law in line with European standards,” reads the statement.

The Parliamentary Assembly emphasizes that the current developments in Georgia are “all the more worrying” after the October 26 elections, which the Assembly’s observation mission assessed as having been conducted in an environment that didn’t create the conditions for voters “to make an informed choice, free from intimidation and undue pressure.”

The Assembly urges Georgia to remain faithful to European values and to fully comply with its obligations and commitments as a member State of the Council of Europe. It also expresses its readiness to engage in a “constructive dialogue” with the Georgian authorities and announces a forthcoming visit to Georgia.

