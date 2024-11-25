President Zurabishvili: “Georgian Parliament Doesn’t Exist Anymore”

On November 25, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili addressed Georgians in a video address, saying that as of today, “the Georgian parliament exists no more” since it “tore up the Constitution” and that she felt sorry for the ruling party MPs who must realize their status is temporary and especially for Irakli Kobakhidze, one of the authors of that constitution. She expressed confidence in Georgian youth and told them the country’s future was theirs.

President Zurabishvili emphasized that she doesn’t feel sorry for Georgian society, which “stands where it should stand.” She told the youth, “If we see anything now, it is that your time has come. The old days, reflected in today’s parliament, are truly over,” the country should prepare for free and fair elections that will take place “soon.” In this connection, Zurabishvili expressed hope that new political forces will emerge.

She noted that the primary duty of every Georgian now is not necessarily to stand in the streets every day but to get ready, with hope in themselves and in Georgia’s partners, “who truly aren’t about to leave Georgia alone,” and with the hope that the future belongs to Georgia.

Reacting to the reports of her departure to the European Parliament, President Zurabishvili noted that when she leaves the country to go “to Strasbourg or any other place,” she will inform the public in advance about the destination, objectives, and counterparts. She reiterated the determination to remain in Georgia, adding, “We will prepare for the next elections together.”

