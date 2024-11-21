21-Year-Old Protester Faces Seven Years in Prison for Allegedly Attacking Police

Mate Devidze, 21, was arrested on charges of attacking police, the Interior Ministry said today, November 21. The young man faces up to seven years in prison.

The MIA said the individual physically assaulted police on November 19 during the protest on Melikishvili Avenue in central Tbilisi. “In particular, during the protest, he attacked policemen and inflicted bodily injuries by beating them with a stick,” the MIA said.

The investigation was opened under Article 3531 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

In footage aired by the pro-government Rustavi 2 TV [timecode: 9:22], Devidze is seen in the middle of a crowd fleeing from police officers. He is seen swinging a stick at one of them as he runs. But it remains unclear whether the officer was hit or injured as the chase continues.

On November 19, police violently dispersed peaceful demonstrators protesting the October 26 elections near Tbilisi State University. After the dispersal, the protesters moved to the nearby Melikishvili Avenue. There, several confrontations between police and peaceful citizens, including media representatives, were reported.

The court has yet to decide on the young man’s fate. It is noteworthy that there has been a practice of the courts using allegedly false statements by police officers to punish activists, opposition members and critics. In several controversial cases involving police officers, there have been discrepancies in the officers’ testimony, raising credible concerns about possible perjury. One of such cases in point is that of Lazare Grigoriadis, where officers gave conflicting accounts of events.

