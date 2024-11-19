Photo Story | Police Use Force to Disperse 48-Hour Protest Near TSU
After a second day of non-stop protests against the disputed elections in Georgia, the police violently dispersed the demonstrators at dawn of November 19.
- 17/11/2024 – “Reclaim Your Vote” Rally in Tbilisi, Opposition Sets Up Tents Near Tbilisi State University
The peaceful demonstrators, many of them students, had occupied the first building of Tbilisi State University and the Varaziskhevi area, where they had been camping in tents for 48 hours. The police dispersal began in the early morning of November 19, with some video footage showing the police entering the garden of the university building before the dispersal began. The area was allegedly closed by the University administration, with students unable to enter.
Many of the demonstrators were physically assaulted, and at least 11 were arrested, including Mtavari TV cameraman Sergi Baramidze, who was released several hours later.
Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured moments from the protest dispersal, and from the protest itself:
