After a second day of non-stop protests against the disputed elections in Georgia, the police violently dispersed the demonstrators at dawn of November 19.

The peaceful demonstrators, many of them students, had occupied the first building of Tbilisi State University and the Varaziskhevi area, where they had been camping in tents for 48 hours. The police dispersal began in the early morning of November 19, with some video footage showing the police entering the garden of the university building before the dispersal began. The area was allegedly closed by the University administration, with students unable to enter.

Many of the demonstrators were physically assaulted, and at least 11 were arrested, including Mtavari TV cameraman Sergi Baramidze, who was released several hours later.

Civil.ge‘s Guram Muradov captured moments from the protest dispersal, and from the protest itself:

Police dispersal of peaceful demonstrators on November 19. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police mobilized on Chavchavadze Street. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrator with his hands up in front of the police. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police taking down the tents. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police disperses the rally on November 19. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Fire breaks out during the protest dispersal on November 19. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Tents burned down during the protest dispersal on November 19. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Physical confrontation between the police and demonstrators. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Student being arrested by police. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Physical confrontation between the demonstrators and the police. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Student being arrested by the police. Photo by Guram MUradov/Civil.ge Demonstrator and the police officer confront each other. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Physical confrontation between the police and demonstrators. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Physical confrontation between the police and demonstrator. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police rips away the EU flag from demonstrator’s hands. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Police detain demonstrators on November 19. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge The demonstrator on the ground after physical confrontation with the police. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge People comfort each other after physical confrontations with police. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge Demonstrator screams out in frustration after police disperse the rally on November 19. Photo by Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)