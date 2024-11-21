Tbilisi City Court Sentences Two Detained Activists to Eight-Day Imprisonment, Fines Another

According to the decision of the Tbilisi City Court on November 20, Isako Devidze and Davit Tsotsoria, two Georgian citizens who were arrested during the violent dispersal of the rally on Chavchavadze and Melikishvili Avenues, were sentenced to 8 days imprisonment.

Irakli Andghuladze, another activist detained during the crackdown, was fined 2700 GEL by the Tbilisi City Court on November 19.

A total of 16 people were arrested by police during the dispersal of the rally, three of whom were released on parole. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) stated that the arrests were made for violating Articles 166 and 173 of the Administrative Code.

The rally, which had been ongoing for 48 hours near Tbilisi State University was forcibly dispersed by the police on November 19. Reports indicate that the police also interfered in journalistic activities and prevented some journalists from carrying out their professional activities, beating and detaining Mtavari TV cameraman Sergi Baramidze.

On November 20, 2024, the Special Investigation Service said it launched an investigation into the illegal obstruction of journalistic activities.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)