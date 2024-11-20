skip to content
President Zurabishvili and Anton Hofreiter, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag. Source: Georgian President's Administration
President Zurabishvili Meets Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of German Bundestag

On November 20, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with Anton Hofreiter, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, during his visit to the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the President discussed the October 26 parliamentary elections and the “most serious and systemic violations” revealed in the pre-election period and on the election day, which had an impact on the election results, the secrecy of ballot, the free expression of voters’ will and the universality of the voting process, according to the press release of the President’s Administration.

The President also noted that at the moment the elections have not been recognized as free and fair and the Western partners haven’t recognized the legitimacy of the Parliament. They also discussed Russia’s hybrid warfare in Georgia and the President’s plan for overcoming the political crisis in the country, “which envisages mobilizing and strengthening the support of international partners for holding new elections, as well as using methods of legal struggle”.

At the end of the meeting, President Zurabishvili reiterated the Georgian people’s commitment to EU integration and that there is no alternative to the country’s European path.

