Domestic Reactions to October 30 European Commission Enlargement Report

On October 30, the European Commission published an enlargement report on Georgia. We have compiled the domestic reaction to the report from across the Georgian political spectrum.

Ruling Party

Shalva Papuashvili, Georgian Dream: “We see an attempt on the part of some representatives of the European Union to overly politicize this process. Everyone should realize that such a lack of foresight turns European integration from an instrument of cooperation into a political weapon, which, unfortunately, ultimately damages the European integration process and the reputation of the EU itself. I would also like to address the frequent use of certain terms in recent times, such as “suspension of European integration”, “freezing” and the like. The very fact that the European Commission worked on the enlargement report, assessed Georgia’s progress, and gave us the recommendation shows that such terms are more a political statement than an institutional condition. Just as the European Union continues to assess Georgia, we continue to work on the issues covered by the Association Agreement. This is European integration. It has not been stopped and it cannot be stopped. If our achievements have taught us anything, it’s that European integration is a work aimed at a long-term result and not at succumbing to the political conjuncture of the moment”.

Maka Botchorishvili, Chair of the parliamentary EU Integration Committee: “The report proves once again that Georgia, together with other candidate countries, is an integral part of the EU’s enlargement policy and that there is no basis for talking about the end of the EU enlargement process with regard to Georgia… Georgia will reach the highest point of rapprochement with the European Union and a solid foundation will be created for Georgia to be the most ready for EU membership in 2030 among the candidate countries. …On the basis of the confidence declared by the Georgian people on 26 October and the strong mandate received, we can say today with confidence that the Georgian Dream government will continue to fight for the development of the country and lead it to a dignified European future.”

Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee: EU Commission enlargement report on Georgia notes different levels of progress in 25 out of 35 enlargement chapters throughout the last 12 months. Thus, contrary to many allegations and speculations Georgia is progressing on the EU path and is still ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, and Ukraine in fundamental rights’ chapter.”

Opposition

Nika Gvaramia, Ahali/Coalition for Change: “This was expected. With such actions regarding the elections [by the GD government] it was absolutely clear that the European integration process would be stopped for us. It is very likely that visa liberalisation will also be stopped, because such serious statements usually have very serious consequences. … The way out is up to us: the political spectrum, civil society and above all the people must unite. We have only one independent constitutional institution – the President of Georgia. With this unity we should succeed”.

Tina Bokuchava, Unity-UNM: “The EU Enlargement Report was the most serious verdict, where it was openly said that under these circumstances the EU does not consider the issue of Georgia’s accession, because [Bidzina] Ivanishvili has irreversibly blocked Georgia’s European integration process with Russian laws, Russian actions, including the Russian special operation, whereby he has stolen the Georgian people’s free will and its European future. That is why the snap elections are necessary”.

Ana Natsvlishvili, Strong Georgia: “In what language should they tell the Georgian dream and the Georgian people? How many times should they tell us that under this government the chance of rapprochement [with the EU] and our European integration is zero? Today, our goal is to bring to finality the international non-recognition of these ugly elections that we have witnessed, in which the government has simply pickpocketed the will of the majority of the population; it has clearly stolen it with the definite help and support of Russian special services.”

Teona Akubardia, Gakharia – For Georgia: “First of all, no matter how much Ivanishvili’s [Georgian] Dream tries to manipulate the messages from Europe that everything is fine, in reality everything is very bad, and this was also visible in the enlargement report… as well as in Josep Borrell’s statements… the identity of the messages coming from the US and the EU… is very important for the return of confidence in the elections in this country and for the European future of this country…”.

Also Read: