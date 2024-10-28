Photo Story | Thousands Denounce Elections Results at Peaceful Rally

Thousands took to the streets to denounce the October 26 elections results, which officially gave victory to the ruling Georgian Dream party. The results were rejected also by opposition parties and President Salome Zurabishvili. It was she who called on people to gather on Rustaveli Avenue, in front of the parliament, to show the world that the votes were stolen.

President Zurabishvili addressed the crowd and said, “You did not lose the elections! Your votes were stolen!” She vowed to the people to fight until the country reaches Europe, its “true reality and future.”

President Salome Zurabishvili addresses the crowd outside parliament; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Then she gave the stage to the leaders of the opposition parties, the people, she said, to present the political plan and vision for reclaiming the elections.

The opposition, showing a united pro-European front, presented its plan and demands. They declared the elections illegitimate; they refused to enter the Parliament and some of them also vowed to withdraw their parliamentary lists; they also showed determination to fight until victory. They also demanded new elections under an international electoral administration.

The rally was the first time in a long time that the opposition parties led the rally and stood together to address the crowd. Only ex-Prime Minister and leader of the For Georgia party Giorgi Gakharia was absent from the scene with other leaders, although he attended the rally.

