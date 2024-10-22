Georgian Patriarchate Issues Statement Ahead of October 26 Elections

On October 22, the Georgian Patriarchate issued a statement on the upcoming elections in Georgia, saying that it cannot take a political stance, but stating that it will support the “choice that will bring long-term peace” and which strengthens Christian and family traditions. The statement comes just days after the government’s decision to donate large plots of land in several Georgian villages to the church.

“Today our country is on an important path. On the one hand, the protection of national and religious values, and on the other hand, the consolidation of the country, the preservation of sovereignty and peace are the main goals of both state institutions and society,” the Church’s statement reads.

“We have repeatedly stated that the Orthodox Church of Georgia, as the greatest unifier and benefactor of our nation and country, cannot be a political side, although it will unequivocally support the choice that will bring long-term peace to Georgia and the strengthening of values in society that will help strengthen Christian and family traditions,” the Church notes, seemingly echoing the pre-election pillars of Georgian Dream’s campaign.

The Georgian Patriarchate also emphasizes that “in the context of excessive emotions and tensions during the electoral period, we ask the clergy to consider, in their statements and appeals, that they have a special role to play in maintaining public unity and peace.”

This statement comes days after the Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s decrees gifting land to the Orthodox Church of Georgia. The October 17 decree shows that the church was given 3,610 sq/m and 160 sq/m land plots in village of Shuasurebi, Chokhatauri district for a symbolic 1 GEL. The same decree shows that 300 sq/m of land in the village of Salibauri, Khelvachauri district, was also granted to the church for 1 GEL. Another decree dated October 18 shows that the government transferred 1619 sq/m of non-agricultural land and the buildings/structures on it on Jordania Street in the town of Lanchkhuti free of charge for 99 years.

