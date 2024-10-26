CEC: Voter Turnout 50.6% at 17:00

1,768,816 persons, accounting for 50.6% of the total number of registered voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 17:00, nine hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The 17:00 turnout is some 5 percent higher than the previous 2020 election, but lower than the landmark 2012 election that brought Georgian Dream to power.

The data does not include expatriate voters.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, the 17:00 voter turnout stood at 45.77%, with 1,607,530 citizens casting a ballot, while the final turnout amounted to 56.11%, with 1,970,540 eligible voters participating in the polls.

3,508,294 Georgians are eligible to vote in today’s crucial parliamentary elections at 3,111 polling stations. Polls close at 8 p.m. and preliminary official results of the largely electronic vote will be available in the next few hours. The CEC plans to announce the final results in the morning of October 27, after all ballots have been manually re-counted.

