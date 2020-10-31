October 31 parliamentary elections. Photo: Guram Moradov/Civil.ge
News

CEC: Voter Turnout 45.77% at 17:00

31/10/2020 - 19:06
65 Less than a minute

1,607,530 voters, accounting for 45.77% of the total number of voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 17:00, nine hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region, where 57.3% of voters cast their ballots as of 17:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in the Kvemo Kartli region – 41.9%. Tbilisi came in second to the last, with 43.8% voter turnout.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, 17:00 nationwide voter turnout stood at 42%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

Follow our Election Live Blog for more updates on the upcoming October 31 parliamentary elections.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
31/10/2020 - 19:06
65 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Diverging Exit Polls Give Lead to GD

Diverging Exit Polls Give Lead to GD

31/10/2020 - 20:17
Photo of 2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: ‘Significant Violations’ Continue at Certain Precincts, GYLA says

2020 Georgia Election Live Blog: ‘Significant Violations’ Continue at Certain Precincts, GYLA says

31/10/2020 - 19:50
Photo of CEC: Voter Turnout 36.45% at 15:00

CEC: Voter Turnout 36.45% at 15:00

31/10/2020 - 16:40
Photo of Opposition Leaders Cast Ballots

Opposition Leaders Cast Ballots

31/10/2020 - 16:36
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button