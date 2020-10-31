CEC: Voter Turnout 45.77% at 17:00

1,607,530 voters, accounting for 45.77% of the total number of voters, cast a ballot in the parliamentary elections by 17:00, nine hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region, where 57.3% of voters cast their ballots as of 17:00, while the lowest voter turnout was reported in the Kvemo Kartli region – 41.9%. Tbilisi came in second to the last, with 43.8% voter turnout.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, 17:00 nationwide voter turnout stood at 42%.

Polling stations will close at 20:00, immediately followed by vote tabulation.

