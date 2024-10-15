The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused the West of trying to influence the course of the Georgian election campaign while asserting that Russia does not and will not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs.

“As for the elections, it is none of our business. We see blatant attempts by Western countries to put pressure on the current Georgian authorities and to exert direct, undisguised influence on the course of the election campaign,” Peskov said, adding, “We do not and will not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs in any way.”

The report by Russian state-controlled media TASS does not mention whether Peskov cited an example of the West trying to interfere in Georgia’s elections.

Meanwhile, he praised the current relations between Georgia and Russia, saying that despite the existing “complications” in these relations, the development of humanitarian and people-to-people ties is not hindered.

Peskov’s statement is in line with the statements of Georgia’s ruling party authorities, who constantly blame the West and Western leaders, including from the U.S. and the EU, for being engaged in trying to influence the country’s election campaign, and acting what they see as a “lifeline” for the opposition and its agenda. Conspicuously, GD leaders do not mention Russia when complaining about foreign interference, but explicitly point to the West.

