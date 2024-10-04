Lavrov to South Ossetian “Counterpart”: 2008 Decisions Won’t be Reviewed

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov met with his South Ossetian de-facto counterpart Akhsar Jioev in Moscow on October 4 and thanked him for Tskhinvali’s principled position in support of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, saying Moscow appreciated Tskhinvali’s support “in efforts to create a just global order.” Lavrov promised that Moscow’s position regarding “the decisions of 2008 will not change” and spoke about the possibility of moving the Geneva International Discussions to an alternative location.

Lavrov said: “I would like to clearly reaffirm the importance of relations with South Ossetia – our close friend, ally and strategic partner. This partnership is time-tested and is developing in full compliance with the Treaty on Alliance and Integration of 2015.”

He further promised that the assistance to Tskhinvali region will be rendered in all directions: “We are building the common area of defense, economic, humanitarian, social cooperation.”

Speaking about the assistance to the Tskhinvali region, Lavrov said: “There is only one way for us, forward”. He added: “The decisions of 2008 will not be reviewed,” referring to Moscow’s decision on recognition of independence of the Tskhinvali region by Moscow.

The comment comes amid pre-election promises by the ruling Georgian Dream party to restore Georgia’s territorial integrity, with no concrete information how to achieve this, but with a promise to amend the country’s Constitution to this end. This has sparked speculation that the GD’s rhetoric points to plans to change Georgia’s territorial composition to a confederation.

Lavrov said Moscow actively cooperates with the Abkhaz side in the framework the “Consultations on Transcaucasia”, using the term to refer to the Geneva International Discussions format set up after the 2008 Russia-Georgia war to discuss its aftermath. He said that the format “until recently took place in Geneva”, adding: “And now we’ll see where it will be more convenient to hold such meetings.”

Jioev, for his part, thanked Lavrov for his personal support and that of the Russian government for Tskhinvali’s “statehood and socio-economic development.” He thanked Lavrov “for not deviating from the positions adopted by the Russian authorities in 2008” and stressed that the occupied region supported “the special military operation [in Ukraine].” He noted: “Our residents are taking part in this operation, this is our common struggle.”

Meanwhile, the Georgian media reported on October 4 that the Russian Federations had begun geological exploration and development of the oil field in the territory of the occupied Tskhinvali region, near the village Ghromi. The work began at the end of September, according to the Russian propagandist media Sputnik. According to the Kremlin-controlled media the work will be carried out in several stages, including large-scale surveying of the territories, the aerial photography, magnetic and seismic surveys. This will be followed by the mapping and then the drilling operations.

The Russian government-controlled TASS news agency reported that on 26 April, 2024, the de-facto authorities of Tshkinvali region/South Ossetia and Rusneftegaz signed a so-called agreement on geological exploration of oil fields. TASS reported that within the framework of the agreement, the search and exploration of oil deposits, geochemical and seismic studies, calculation of hydrocarbon reserves, design of development, commercial exploitation of the field, etc., will begin in the near future, specifying that all stages of work may take from three to five years.

