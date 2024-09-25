skip to content
Gakharia presents part of the party list. Photo: screengrab from the livestream of the event, September 25, 2024
Gakharia’s For Georgia Unveils Top MP Candidates for October Vote

Civil.ge Send an email 25/09/2024 - 22:51
The opposition For Georgia party, led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, has presented the front-runners of its electoral list for the October parliamentary elections.

The party, founded in 2021 after Gakharia’s split from the ruling Georgian Dream party, presented a line-up of mostly old and new political faces, including several former and current MPs, former officials, and local councilors from various municipalities.

Gakharia tops the list, while other front-benchers include former government officials who have served under Gakharia during his tenure as interior minister and then prime minister.

The list also includes three former MPs – Dimitri Tskitishvili, Zviad Dzidziguri, and Levan Gogichaishvili – who were all elected on Georgian Dream’s ticket in 2016 but split with the ruling party in 2019. The line-up further features three incumbent MPs who left Georgian Dream’s majority in 2021 to join Gakharia’s For Georgia, as well as MP Teona Akubardia, who was elected on the opposition Strategy Agmashenebeli list but defected in 2022.

Six out of the top twenty candidates are women.

“Let us fight to take this country to a logical path of national and European development with real peace, real dignity, and real prosperity,” Gakharia said at the end of his presentation on September 25, alluding to the Georgian Dream’s campaign slogan “to Europe with peace, dignity, and prosperity.”

Below is the list of the top candidates on the Gakharia – For Georgia party list:

  1. Giorgi Gakharia, ex-prime minister, founder of For Georgia party
  2. Natia Mezvrishvili, ex-deputy interior minister, former head of Government Administration
  3. Dimitri Tskitishvili, former MP (2016-2020)
  4. Kakhaber Kemoklidze, former head of the office of the National Security Council, former head of Government Administration
  5. Zviad Dzidziguri, former MP, longtime politician
  6. Zaza Tavadze, former chairman of Constitutional Court, For Georgia member since 2021.
  7. Anna Buchukuri, incumbent MP
  8. Berdia Sichinava, former deputy head of Government Administration, For Georgia executive director
  9. Roin Kochorashvili, former civil servant, father of Georgian national football team member Giorgi Kochorashvili
  10. Beka Liluashvili, economist, incumbent MP
  11. Teona Akubardia, incumbent independent MP
  12. Levan Gogichaishvili, former MP (2016-2020)
  13. Giga Parulava, Zugdidi local council chairman
  14. Gela Abuladze, Tsalenjikha local councilor
  15. Shalva Kereselidze, incumbent MP
  16. Tamar Khvedeliani, healthcare professional, head of For Georgia’s women’s organization
  17. Elguja Khokrishvili, former diplomat, ex-Minister of Environment, ex-Minister of Infrastructure
  18. Vika Pilpani, head of For Georgia’s youth organization
  19. Kakha Nuralidze, doctor, medical professional
  20. Sopo Khorguani, former deputy public defender (2007-2009)
  21. Jemal Ananidze, financier, former Batumi mayor
  22. Rusudan Tevzadze, expert, For Georgia political council member since 2021
  23. Ketevan Bakaradze, former health minister of the Government of Abkhazia Autonomous Republic
  24. Malkhaz Toria, former governor Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region
  25. Vato Pachulia, For Georgia member
  26. Erekle Dumbadze, lawyer, former civil servant
  27. Salome Kobaladze, Tbilisi local councilor from For Georgia
  28. Gocha Tkeshelashvili, TV host, educator
  29. Akaki Gvianidze, Batumi local councillor

On 26 October, Georgians will go to the polls to vote in the country’s first fully proportional elections. For Georgia is the first opposition force to present a part of its party list.

