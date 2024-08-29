Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian citizen, Viktor Kipritidi, 49, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on August 29.

Viktor Kipritidi. Source: RFE/RL Tbilisi Bureau

His son, Giorgi Kipritidi, told RFE/RL’s Tbilisi bureau that Viktor Kipritidi was wounded in the bombing while performing his duties and died in the hospital on August 23. The family doesn’t know where or when he was wounded.

Viktor Kipritidi was an internally displaced person from the occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia, he was a professional soldier and fought in the Abkhazian war in the 1990s and the August war in 2008. Viktor Kipritidi has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014.

The latest casualty brings to 56 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

