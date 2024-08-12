Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian citizen, Vaso Kardava, 34, was killed in the fighting in Ukraine. The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information to Civil.ge on August 12.

Vaso Kardava; Source: formulanews.ge

According to media reports, he has been fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine began in 2022. He was reportedly killed by Russian artillery attack near Soledar-Siversky in eastern Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was an internally displaced person from the occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia.

The latest casualty brings to 55 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

