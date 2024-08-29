Occupied Abkhazia Ranks Second in Visits to and from Russia in First Half of 2024

The number visits of Russians to and from the occupied region of Abkhazia and the rest of Georgia increased in the first half of 2024. At the same time visits to Russia from the occupied region of Tskhinvali also increased, according to the information of Russian state media citing the Russian Statistics Service.

Occupied Abkhazia took the second place in the list of destinations visited by Russians this year. The number of visits by Russians amounted to 2.1 million, which is 2.5% more than in the same period of the last year. Visits to the rest of Georgia (with the exception of the occupied Tskhinvali region) also increased and amounted to 498.5 thousand – 31.3% more than last year.

At the same time, the number of visits to Russia has increased from the occupied Abkhazia – with 339.6 thousand visits the region ranks second in the list after China, and is followed by Mongolia (CIS countries were not included in this statistic).

The occupied Tskhinvali region is also present in the top 10 list of places from which visits to Russia were made. According to the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia, visits from Georgia (excluding the occupied territories) increased by 2.4 times and amounted to 75.5 thousand, placing Georgia in the top 10.

