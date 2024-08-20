Career Civil Servants Appointed to Implement Foreign Agents’ Law

A 32-year-old lawyer, Sandro Kirvalidze, has been put in charge of implementing the “foreign agents” legislation. He was appointed the head of the Financial Declaration Department at the National Agency for Public Registry of the Ministry of Justice.

Kirvalidze has spent his entire career at the Ministry of Justice. He joined the Ministry in 2012 as a researcher and rose to a managerial position, overseeing the registration service of ownership rights to immovable property from September 2021 until his appointment to his new role in August. He holds a master’s degree in Law from the Ilia State University, one of Tbilisi’s liberal-minded schools.

Georgia’s Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze created the Financial Declaration Department on July 29 with a decree that authorizes the head of the Department to order verifications, conduct “forced registration” in case of their refusal to inscribe into the foreign agents register, and levy fines on the civil society organizations, the primary target of this highly controversial legislation.

The Department consists of two structural units: the Registration Service and the Declaration Monitoring Service. The former is led by 28-year-old lawyer Tinatin Gugunishvili, who joined the National Agency for Public Registry in December 2018, soon after completing her ten-month internship at the Tbilisi Court of Appeals.

Another civil servant, 34-year-old lawyer Irakli Kervalishvili, heads the Declaration Monitoring Service. He has worked for the Public Registry since joining it in 2013.

