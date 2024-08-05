Pro-Kremlin Party Urges Georgian, Russian Authorities to “Unite” against West

On August 4, Russian businessman of Georgian origin and the leader of the pro-Russian “Solidarity for Peace” party Mamuka Pipia addressed the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, asking them to “unite” their respective countries “without any preconditions” against the West, which he claims is trying to “destroy” the Russian civilization. He urged the Georgian authorities to “quickly” restore diplomatic relations with Russia.

“The West is trying to push Georgia into the abyss of war, the small Caucasian country is resisting, trying to preserve itself and literally fighting for its physical survival,” Pipia said, at the conference which, as he noted, is being held on the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Georgievsk with the Russian Empire in 1783, which made the eastern Georgian Kingdom of Kartli-Kakheti a protectorate of the Russian Empire, and is widely regarded as the event that marked the subsequent Russian conquest of Georgia.

“To cope with the formidable challenges of the time, Georgia and Russia must once again overcome their differences and unite without any preconditions. We, like our ancestors at the end of the 18th century, have no choice but to create a common space in all senses – a common economic, cultural, informational, military-political space. Without this, it is impossible to ensure conditions for lasting peace, development and prosperity,” he claimed.

He also talked about the upcoming Parliamentary elections in October in Georgia, claiming that “anti-state forces a preparing a coup.” He also warned that “if there is a anti-constitutional change of power, Georgia will face the risk of disintegration and destruction.” He called on the Georgian society not to allow a “pro-Western revanche.”

Pipia appealed to the both countries “to begin preparing conditions for the restoration of good neighborly relations with the prospect of the earliest possible restoration of the strategic alliance between Moscow and Tbilisi.” “It is time to restore the common security space,” he added.

Mamuka Pipia visited the Parliament of Georgia in 2023 at the invitation of the ruling Georgian Dream party member Vasil Chigogidze. He is reportedly a friend of particularly controversial Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov whose presence in the Georgian legislative in 2019 led to the massive public outburst.

In June 2023, representatives of the Solidarity for Peace party appealed to Putin with a request to completely cancel the visa regime for Georgian citizens, as well as to hold an amnesty for those who were forced to violate the rules of stay in Russia before the easing of the visa regime. Later Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian state agencies will study the appeal.

